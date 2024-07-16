Heartland Bank Wins Canstar’s Bank Of The Year Savings Award 2024

July 16, 2024

High interest rates are not all bad news. Currently, savers are enjoying great returns on

their money, via savings accounts and term deposits.

At the beginning of July 2021, the average one-year term deposit rate on Canstar’s database was 1.17% p.a. and the average savings account (plus bonus rate) was paying 0.29% p.a. Four years on, the average one-year term deposit rate is 6.26% p.a. and the average savings account rate is 4.56% p.a.

And Heartland Bank savers are sharing in these higher returns. As customers of Canstar’s 2024 Savings Award winner, they’re earning some of the best returns in the market across the bank’s range of savings accounts and term deposits.

This is the seventh year in a row that Heartland Bank has won Canstar’s top savings award and, once

again, Canstar’s research team noted the bank’s impressive suite of savings accounts and term deposits products, its competitive rates and market-leading savings accounts.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says, “Finding the motivation to

save can be hard, especially if budgets are tight, but it’s always important to have savings to fall back on should your finances become squeezed.

“Heartland Bank’s rates and market-leading savings accounts are tools that all Kiwis can use to earn

great returns and plan more secure financial futures. That Heartland has won our award for the seventh consecutive year shows that whatever the economic climate, savers can rely on Heartland to deliver

market-leading returns. Well done and congratulations to the team at Heartland Bank.”

Keira Billot, General Manager Retail, Heartland Bank, says: “We are delighted to receive this award for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition underscores Heartland Bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering value for our customers, particularly at a time when every dollar counts.”

