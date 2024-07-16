Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Jumpflex Welcomes Mark Greaves As Chief Supply Chain Officer

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Jumpflex

Jumpflex, a leading provider in the trampoline industry, is pleased to announce that Mark Greaves has joined the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer. With over 25 years of experience in optimising online fulfillment, supply chains, and driving operational excellence, Mark is perfectly positioned to contribute to Jumpflex’s global growth.

Before joining Jumpflex, Mark served as Chief Fulfillment Officer at Viare, an eStar Company, where he led significant advancements in store-based fulfillment processes and led the product development of their order management tool. His extensive background includes various leadership roles across the retail, logistics, and e-commerce sectors, where he focused on driving operational excellence, implementing strategic improvements, and delivering business growth.

Upon his appointment, Mark said “I am super excited to be joining the Jumpflex family and playing a part in their Global growth\. I am looking forward to working with the amazing team at Jumpflex as we work towards our dream of being the world’s best trampoline brand.”

Matt Tubbs, co-founder and CEO of Jumpflex, said "Mark’s proven track record in enhancing operational efficiencies and his strategic insight into supply chain management will be invaluable as Jumpflex continues to expand its presence and innovate within the market."

For more information, contact malcolm@jumpflex.com

