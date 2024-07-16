NZ Post Adds New Eactros Electric Truck To Its Commercial Fleet

Ramesh Lal – NZ Post contractor and the eActros electric truck. (Photo/Supplied)

NZ Post is continuing to lead the way in sustainability by investing in zero emission transport technology with the first Mercedes-Benz eActros all-electric truck joining its fleet.

The 19-tonne truck is packed with next-generation battery technology, alongside advanced safety and driver assistance systems, plus online performance monitoring and data collection. It will be based inthe greater Auckland area and operate daily between the Northshore and Silverdale covering over 300km.

NZ Post Group Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says NZ Post is focussed on decarbonising itstransport fleet so investing in sustainable, zero and reduced emission vehicles is another move in the right direction.

"Heavy transport plays a vital role in our economy, but it’s also a significant contributor to our national emissions,” Baggaley said.

“Bringing the eActros truck into our fleet is just another milestone in our sustainability journey and step towards our goal of transitioning to net-zero emissions operations by 2050.”

The eActros was first revealed in New Zealand at EROAD’s Hamilton Fleet Day in July last year and has undergone a year of validation testing on both North and South Island roads.

Made possible with funding from EECA, the acquisition of the truck came after it was trialled by six different transport companies under a range of load and operating conditions. One of those trialling the truck was NZ Post’s freight and logistic company’s - the Fliway Group.

NZ Post was the first company in New Zealand to add a hydrogen-powered truck to its fleet last year when it took possession of a Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell truck – which is due to hit its first 100,000km in the next few weeks.

It also invested in a FUSO eCanter, which will now move to Wellington to be tested in a new delivery network environment.

“Our first electric FUSO eCanter truck, which was also co-funded by EECA, has been on New Zealand’s roads since 2022 and completed in excess of 90,000km moving freight within our network.

“We believe both hydrogen and electric vehicles have a place in our business and will continue to trial and invest in initiatives that align with our sustainability goals.

“Helping to reduce emissions within our road freight sector reflects NZ Post’s commitment to our people, our communities, and the environment.

“For the last few years, we have been actively researching and deploying low-carbon solutions within our heavy transport network and we’ve seen the viability and reliability of using both electric and hydrogen trucks,” Baggaley said.

“This is the second electric truck we are trialling and since we started trials, we’ve seen improvements in technology and capability. We plan to continue trialling different electric trucks to see what makes and models are best suited for our operational requirements.

"Social responsibility and sustainability are not optional add-ons for us. They are fundamental to our values."

Interview with Ramesh Lal – eActros contractor

How long have you been contracting for NZ Post?

I have been a contractor with NZ Post for 26 years now. I started off with a single van and now I am operating a multi-fleet operation.

This includes 13 trucks, including 2 truck and trailer units and 2 vans, all operated by a team of 16 employees.

When did you decide to look at an electric truck option?

The first few electric vehicles that were released did not really suit our operations mostly due to the availability of high-powered chargers nationwide, the mileage of the vehicle on a single charge and the payload capacity of the truck.

During the last three to four years, the development of electric vehicles has progressed and the eActros has proven so far to be a reliable option for some of our metro-based operations within the North Shore of Auckland.

How do you think the truck is performing?

It is still early days as the vehicle was only put into operation at the start of July, but initial feedback shows the drivers are enjoying the feel of the vehicle and how it can carry higher payloads than some of the first-generation electric trucks.

This is a space to watch to see how the vehicle will perform over time especially with the battery when it ages over time. In comparison to diesel vehicles, there is also the aspect of increased ongoing maintenance requirements.

What is your advice to other contractors who might be thinking about "going electric"?

Do your research. Given the wide breadth of electric vehicles that are now being produced by manufacturers worldwide, it is important to find an option that suits your operation and the type of load you carry.

You also need to understand vehicle charging requirements and designing work schedules around these. Even though the investment cost is high now due to the developing technology, electric vehicles are the way forward in the coming years.

It will be interesting to review the long-term maintenance requirements of the vehicle to understand the total cost comparison. To summarise, it is an area to explore if there is potential for one to fit into your operations.

