Digital Cash: 10 Days Left To Make A Submission!

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Have you had your say on digital cash?

We want to hear what you think of having an electronic version of cash in New Zealand, issued by the Reserve Bank.

We are in stage 2 of a multi-year project to consider the use of digital cash. We've developed some principles and design options – and we’re asking New Zealanders for their views on them.

  • Check out our video on digital cash
  • Read the consultation paper

Public submissions close on 26 July 2024

Why digital cash?

The Reserve Bank is planning for a future in New Zealand that has less cash, but not one that is cash-less. We will keep cash (banknotes and coins) for as long as people want to use them to pay for everyday things.

Digital cash provides people with an alternative, instant, safe, low-cost way of paying for everyday things without needing a bank account.

Read more about how digital cash could work on LinkedIn, where our Director of Money and Cash, Ian Woolford, has penned an article on the consultation.

Have more questions? Check out our FAQs.

Make a submission

We’ve already received over 4700 responses to our online survey on digital cash. If you haven’t completed it, you can do it here.

You can also make a written submission here.

Alternate formats for disabled communities

While our public consultation takes place from 17 April-26 July, we’re also doing focused consultations with other groups and communities throughout 2024 to ensure we get a wide range of views into whether digital cash will work for Aotearoa.

To ensure disabled people can make a submission, our digital cash consultation paper and survey will soon be available in alternate formats – including New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL), braille, audio, easy read and large print formats.

We expect these formats will be available by the end of July. Stay tuned or get in touch with our team for more information.

