Tiwai Battery In Action As Lake Levels Forecast To Remain Low

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) will reduce its electricity usage by a total of 100 megawatts (MW) from early August, in response to a call from Meridian Energy.

As part of new electricity supply agreements for the smelter, that came into force earlier this month, Meridian can request Tiwai ramp down energy usage to meet generation demands.

NZAS Chief Executive Chris Blenkiron said Tiwai had already taken off 50 MW in response to a call from Merdian earlier in July and will now commence ramp down of a further 50 MW.

“Tiwai is pleased to continue to play our part in securing the electricity system, when required.

“We recognise the responsibility we have as a large electricity user, to ease stress on the electricity system when asked to do so. As essentially New Zealand’s largest battery, we have a unique ability to do this rapidly,” Mr Blenkiron said.

100 MW is approximately half the amount of energy used to power Hawkes Bay at this time of year.

The call from Meridian Energy will see reduced electricity usage at the smelter until November, after which it will commence ramp up again.

Meridian hold the ability to call this reduction, with themselves and Contact Energy providing 75% and 25% of the energy respectively.

