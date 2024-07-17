Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Auckland Vehicle Rentals Now Offers Free 100km Travel With Van Hire In Auckland

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is excited to announce a new benefit for customers: up to 100km of free travel included with every moving van hire. This offer applies to their modern and reliable fleet of low-top cargo vans and 2-tonne box body trucks, making moving easier and more affordable.

Auckland Vehicle Rentals continues to provide exceptional service and competitive prices, reinforcing their reputation as a leading provider of van hire in Auckland. For more details, visit: www.aucklandvehiclerentals.co.nz/vans/

