Auckland Vehicle Rentals Now Offers Free 100km Travel With Van Hire In Auckland

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is excited to announce a new
benefit for customers: up to 100km of free travel included
with every moving van
hire. This offer applies to their modern and reliable
fleet of low-top cargo vans and 2-tonne box body trucks,
making moving easier and more affordable.
Auckland
Vehicle Rentals continues to provide exceptional service and
competitive prices, reinforcing their reputation as a
leading provider of van hire in Auckland. For more details,
visit:
www.aucklandvehiclerentals.co.nz/vans/
