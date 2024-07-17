Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Auckland Vehicle Rentals Enhances Value With Complimentary 100km Travel On Truck Hire

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is proud to announce an unbeatable offer on their truck hire services in Auckland. Customers can now enjoy up to 100km of free travel with every furniture truck rental. This exceptional benefit applies to their range of 2-tonne and 3-tonne box body trucks, making moving more convenient and cost-effective.

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is committed to providing affordable and reliable moving solutions, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all customers. For more information on truck hire in Auckland, visit www.aucklandvehiclerentals.co.nz/furniture-truck/.

