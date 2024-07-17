Auckland Vehicle Rentals Enhances Value With Complimentary 100km Travel On Truck Hire

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is proud to announce an
unbeatable offer on their truck hire services in Auckland.
Customers can now enjoy up to 100km of free travel with
every furniture truck rental. This exceptional benefit
applies to their range of 2-tonne and 3-tonne box body
trucks, making moving more convenient and
cost-effective.
Auckland Vehicle Rentals is committed
to providing affordable and reliable moving solutions,
ensuring a hassle-free experience for all customers. For
more information on truck
hire in Auckland, visit
www.aucklandvehiclerentals.co.nz/furniture-truck/.
