Natural Health Products NZ Announces New Board Member

The industry umbrella group that represents New Zealand’s natural products, functional foods, complementary medicines, cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals industries has announced the election of one new board member and the re-election of another.

Natural Health Products NZ also fare-welled board member Ravinesh Kumaran.

The newly-elected Natural Health Products NZ board member Susan Hur is the Head of Legal for Australia and New Zealand at GMP Pharmaceuticals / Aunew Group Ltd. Susan brings over 7 years of legal experience acquired both at a leading specialist law firm and through in-house roles. Ms Hur joins the following people on the Board:

Lorraine Moser (Vitaco) – Chairperson

Rod Claycomb (Quantec)

Michelle Cubitt (Smart Regulatory Solutions)

Samantha Gray (BioEquitas) – re-elected

Chris Johnson (Anagenix)

Peter Lehrke (PharmaNZ)

Claire Quin (Independent Consultant)

Phil Rasmussen (Harvest Natural Health)

Chairperson Lorraine Moser says Ms Hur will be a valuable addition to the Board: “She is committed to advancing New Zealand's regulatory frameworks to strengthen its position in the global market, and most recently has helped in evaluating the Therapeutic Products Bill for NHPNZ”.

Ms Moser also thanked Ravinesh Kumaran for his valuable service to the Board, and congratulated Samantha Gray for her re-election.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

