Spark Business Group Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Patric Balmer, Managed Security Service Provider Lead, Spark. Photo/Supplied.

Spark Business Group today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), further strengthening its cyber security capabilities for Microsoft security solutions as a managed security service for New Zealand organisations, such as Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Purview and Microsoft 365 Defender.

Spark’s managed security services comprise extensive solutions and unrivalled expertise and capabilities across data security, compliance and privacy; threat protection and cloud security; and identity and management for Aotearoa organisations.

“We are incredibly proud to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association,” says Patric Balmer, Managed Security Service Provider Lead at Spark New Zealand. “Joining MISA enhances our collaboration with Microsoft, providing us with exclusive technical resources, marketing support, and early access to innovative security solutions, positioning us to deliver unparalleled protection and value to our customers. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the highest level of service and support; and on further collaboration and innovation opportunities with Microsoft and other MISA members.”

MISAis an association of independent software vendors and managed security service providers who have seamlessly integrated their solutions to strengthen defences in a threat landscape that is becoming increasingly complex. The role of AI technologies, particularly generative AI, is revolutionising the cybersecurity ecosystem.

“I am pleased to have Spark Business Group join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers,” says Parri Munsell, Senior Director, Security Partner Marketing.

About Spark Business Group

Spark Business Group is a collective of best-in-class digital specialists here to help unravel the complexities of business challenges and deliver future proof solutions with real results. From connectivity, digital infrastructure and the latest in business hardware, to cloud computing, customer experience (CX) optimisation, data science and artificial intelligence models, we can help your organisation thrive by tapping into tomorrow, today. businessgroup.spark.co.nz

