Northpower Electric Power Trust AGM Looming – Electricity Consumers Invited

Northpower electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangārei will soon have the chance to meet the guardians of their shares in Northpower Limited.

The Northpower Electric Power Trust (NEPT) owns Northpower Ltd on behalf of consumers connected to Northpower’s electricity network in the Kaipara and Whangārei districts.

On July 31, the Trust is hosting its annual AGM at Sportsville, Memorial Park in Dargaville, where Kaipara and Whangārei residents are invited to meet Trustees, Northpower Directors and Management - and hear of the financial performance of the company the past financial year.

Hon Phil Heatley, NEPT Chair

Image/Supplied

Despite the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle and other storm events in Northland over 2023, and the significant disruption caused by Transpower’s recently felled tower, Trust Chair Phil Heatley and Deputy Chair Sheena McKenzie say they are thankful the ongoing efforts of Northpower in keeping the power on.

Sheena McKenzie, NEPT Deputy Chair

Image/Supplied

“As we reflect on the past year, it has again been positive to see the Northpower team investing strongly in its electricity network, despite the disruption and damage to the region from Cyclone Gabrielle, consistently stormy weather in the winter of 2023, and the Transpower tower incident,” the pair say.

“As well as regular repairs and maintenance, and safely and meticulously restoring electricity across Kaipara and Whangārei when required, they have continued to upgrade the network as well.

“In total $40m of capital investments have been delivered in the past year. Those efforts have, and continue to, ensure a safe, secure and resilient supply of electricity to the Northpower network footprint and that benefits us all in the community.

“We would also like to congratulate the Northpower team for its drive to see the successful construction of Te Puna Mauri ō Omaru. Located at Ruawai, this will be Northpower’s first grid scale solar farm and is designed to generate 29GWh per year, supplying approximately 3,000 homes by Christmas 2024.”

The Trust says it is a positive step towards Northland realising its renewable generation potential and is somewhat symbolic given that the origins of Northpower started out in Dargaville over 90 years ago when the North Auckland Electric Power Board was established.

During 2023, Northpower consumers benefitted from a fifth consecutive Pricing Discount courtesy of Northpower and the Northpower Electric Power Trust. Around $14.1 million was paid to Northpower’s electricity consumers through a Pricing Discount in November 2023, an increase of increase of $1.7 million from 2022 which is reflective of another solid performance from the company.

“We value their dedication, professionalism, openness and clarity, just as we strive to do our best because all Northpower Trustees are equally passionate about their roles in representing the community for the good of Te Taitokerau.”

The Trust AGM will be held at Sportsville, Memorial Park, Logan Street, Dargaville on Wednesday 31 July 2024, at 1:00pm. A light lunch will be served at 12:15pm prior to the meeting.

© Scoop Media

