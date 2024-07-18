Two New Board Directors For Plant & Food Research

Plant & Food Research is pleased to announce the appointment of Candace Kinser and Paul Connell to its Board of Directors.

Candace Kinser has held numerous executive leadership roles, including founder, CEO, board director, and Chair across diverse industries and geographies. With more than 15 years on 18 private, government, and listed company boards, Candace has spent her career focused on translating complex concepts into strategic results, especially with customer-focused, technology-driven outcomes.

She has held key roles at investment group Jarden as Head of Transformation; was the NZ Country Manager for Palantir prior to its Initial Public Offering; and was the CEO for the genetics software company, Geneious. As CEO of NZTech, Candace was instrumental in establishing NZTechWeek and TechWomenNZ.

Currently, Ms Kinser sits on the boards of Livestock Improvement (LIC) as Chair of the Tech Committee; chairs Helius Therapeutics; and is President of the Cancer Society for Auckland & Northland. Candace is on the Governing Council of the University of Auckland. A Chartered member of the NZ Institute of Directors, and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, she holds dual citizenship in New Zealand and the USA.

Paul Connell is an experienced director and chair with extensive commercial, governance and financial experience, including many years as a professional director of listed and private companies, community-owned companies and crown entities.

Mr Connell currently chairs Telarc Limited and is a director of WEL Networks Limited, ETEL Limited, WorkSafe New Zealand and The Environmental Protection Authority, where he is chair of audit and risk. He is an independent member of the Risk and Assurance Committee for Waikato Regional Council and an independent chair of the Audit and Risk Committee for Auckland Council. He is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors.

Nicola Shadbolt, Chair of the Plant & Food Research Board of Directors, says “We are delighted to welcome Candace and Paul to the Board, and welcome their extensive experience in governance. Their experience, particularly of organisations with a strong scientific foundation, will hold Plant & Food Research in good stead.”

“I would also like to thank Colin Dawson and Wendy Venter, who have recently completed their terms at Plant & Food Research, for their absolute commitment to Plant & Food Research’s future and significant input to board activities.”

