Generational Divide On Meritocracy And Inequality Among New Zealanders

Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, releases the 2024 Equalities Index, a 30-country looking at attitudes towards equality and discrimination. Key findings include:

2 in 5 New Zealanders (40%) believe that inequality is the single / one of the most important problems facing the country. This is significantly lower than the 29-country global average of 52%.

Across the 29 countries surveyed as well as in New Zealand, the belief that a person’s success depends on their own merit and efforts is more prevalent among older generations than younger ones. In New Zealand, nearly twice as many Baby Boomers (56%) believe that the country is a meritocracy compared to Gen Z (29%).

People with mental health conditions and people with physical disabilities were identified by New Zealanders as groups who experience the most unequal or unfair treatment: Notably, New Zealanders are significantly more likely than others around the world to highlight discrimination against those with mental health conditions (36% vs 24% global average) as well as those from minority ethnic groups, and neurodivergent people. Recognition of discrimination against those with physical disabilities is on the rise, with the proportion of New Zealanders who identified people with physical disabilities as one of the groups facing the most unfair treatment rising by 5 percentage points from 2023 (35% vs 30%).

Twice as many New Zealanders believe that more can be one to promote equality that those who believe that things have gone too far (46% vs 23%). The view that we can do more is also on the rise (up by 4 percentage points from 2023).

64% of New Zealanders believe that the government is primarily responsible for taking action to reduce inequality (marginally lower than the global average of 67%). However, New Zealanders are more likely to place this responsibility on individuals (40% vs 21% global average).

Carin Hercock, Managing Director, Ipsos New Zealand, said: “The younger generations of New Zealanders are not seeing the same ‘fair go’ at success that seems to have been apparent for the ‘Boomer’ & ‘Gen X’ generations, who are also much more likely to say that efforts to promote equality have gone too far.”

Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added: “While inequality tends to sit just below the top five issues facing our country in the Ipsos Issues Monitor, this survey shows that almost half of New Zealanders believe more can be done to promote equality. This is twice as many who believe we have already gone too far. And in terms of who needs to take action, New Zealanders think the biggest responsibility for reducing inequality sits with the government.”

