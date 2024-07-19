Subaru Partners With Street Smart Driven By Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety

Participants at the Highlands Motorsport Park-based launch of Subaru's partnership with the Street Smart driven by Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety driver education programme. (Photo/Supplied)

Subaru of New Zealand is proud to announce their partnership with one of New Zealand’s leading driver education programmes, Street Smart driven by Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety.

Subaru has always been synonymous with safety and the brand is working towards its most important safety vision yet of zero fatal road accidents in a Subaru vehicle by the year 2030*. This vision is underpinned by the four vital safety pillars of Primary, Active, Preventative and Protective safety that work together to achieve Subaru’s ‘All-Around’ approach to automotive manufacturing, with the brand’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, EyeSight® Clever Collision Avoidance Technology, Vision Assist technologies, and the advanced Driver Monitoring System.

It is this shared commitment to helping Kiwis stay safe on the road that has seen Subaru of New Zealand partner with Street Smart, providing control vehicles for the Street Smart team to use during the best-practice driver training programme.

As the programme’s Official Vehicle Partner, Subaru of New Zealand will provide a Subaru Impreza and Crosstrek for the Street Smart programmes at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Taupō International Motorsport Park. At Highlands Motorsport Park, the driving team will use the WRXs that are based at the Cromwell facility as part of the Subaru WRX Experience.

Street Smart, driven by Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety, offers a unique, one-day practical learning experience for young drivers and their parents/caregivers.

Participants engage in supervised driving practice aimed at enhancing decision-making skills, understanding road environments, resisting peer pressure, and managing distractions. Held at venues like Highlands Motorsport Park, Taupō International Motorsport Park, and Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, the programme emphasises safe, controlled environments under normal road conditions. Its goal is to empower participants to become safer, more informed drivers, with a learner-centered approach that encourages self-assessment and further learning opportunities.

Kym Mellow, General Manager of Inchcape New Zealand, the distributor for Subaru of New Zealand, said: “Subaru of New Zealand and Street Smart have a shared vision of commitment to safety on our roads here in New Zealand.

“With Street Smart’s hands-on, insight-driven driver training approach, our partnership has clear synergies. As a parent of teenagers who are currently learning to drive, I understand firsthand how important learning about driver safety is. We’re proud to be part of a programme that delivers true community benefit and will make a meaningful difference to the lives of New Zealanders.”

Tony Quinn, Founder of the Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety, said: “Young drivers face significant risks on New Zealand roads, where life-changing moments can occur in an instant behind the wheel and that's why our partnership with Street Smart is crucial. This program is designed to equip our least experienced drivers with essential skills that can save lives.

"I was proud and pleased to hear that, following our announcement at Supercars to partner with Street Smart, Subaru of New Zealand proactively reached out to our CEO, Josie Spillane, to offer their support. Having been partners with them for nearly a decade at Highlands, I know they are committed to making a real difference. I commend Subaru of New Zealand for their proactive approach in joining us and Street Smart at the forefront of efforts to reduce road fatalities in New Zealand."

Street Smart programme participants engage in supervised driving practice aimed at enhancing decision-making skills, understanding road environments, resisting peer pressure, and managing distractions.

Greg Murphy, Street Smart Trustee and Ambassador, said: “I’m incredibly passionate about saving lives through improving driver awareness, and incredibly proud to have been involved in Street Smart right from its conceptual stage.

“Street Smart isNew Zealand’s only bespoke, practical driving programme developed by experts especially for Kiwi teens to help them be safer and more aware while driving. Earlier this year, we were extremely grateful to secure funding from the Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety and we are now privileged to have Subaru of New Zealand join us as our Official Vehicle Partner, sharing our commitment to keeping Kiwis safe on the roads.”

This partnership is also in service of supporting and bringing a voice to the Stroud family and the work they have been doing to raise money to support young drivers through practical education and experience following the devasting death of their seventeen-year-old son Kelan Stroud in March from a three-vehicle accident in Cromwell.

The Street Smart programme commenced this week at Highlands Motorsport Park. Visit www.streetsmart.nz to register for 2024/2025 Street Smart driven by Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety programmes in Auckland, Taupo, and Cromwell.

*Subaru Corporation (the Japanese manufacturer of Subaru cars) has publicly stated its aim to reduce the number of fatal accidents in a Subaru vehicle to zero by 2030 as well as the number of fatalities among pedestrians, cyclists and the like as a result of a collision with a Subaru vehicle.

