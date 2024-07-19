Nick McArthur Is The 2024 North Canterbury Young Viticulturist Of The Year

(Photo/Supplied)

Congratulations to Nick McArthur from Tiki Wines who became the 2024 North Canterbury Young Viticulturist of the Year following the competition held at Waiata Vineyards in Waipara on 18 July. The 25 year old is Operations Manager at Tiki Wines and is delighted to take out the title and go on to represent his region in the National Final.

Congratulations also to Georgia Mehlhopt from Greystone who took second place. The other contestants, Louis Szigetvary and Piper Eder, also from Tiki Wines, walked away with section prizes as well. “What a talented young bunch,” commented the judges. “It’s great to see the passion and expertise in these young people, as they embark on their careers in viticulture.”

The young vits were tested on a wide range of topics including pruning, irrigation, machinery, trellising, pest and disease, wine tasting and undertaking an interview.

The contestants went head-to-head in the BioStart Hortisports race at lunchtime, spurred on by the crowd. Fruitfed Supplies then served up a very welcome hot soup and BBQ. The four young viticulturists delivered their speeches at the Awards Dinner, where the winners were also announced.

There were cash prizes for the winners, as well as other section prizes. In addition to taking out the overall title, Nick McArthur also won the Ecotrellis trellising section and the BioStart Hortisports race. Georgia Mehlhopt won the best speech as well as an NZSVO educational trip for coming second. Louis Szigetvary won the best pruning prize and Piper Eder was awarded the Ormond Professional Reputation Award.

Nick will head to Escarpment for the 2024 National Final on Wednesday 28 August when winners from around the country will compete for the overall title of 2024 Young Viticulturist of the Year. The national winner will be announced at the Altogether Unique 2024 industry Celebration Dinner at Te Papa on 29 August.

There is an amazing prize package for this year’s national winner including a brand new Ford Ranger for a year, a $6,000 Ecotrellis Travel Grant and a Leadership Week. A BioStart Hortisports winner will also be announced along with other cash prizes.

The Young Viticulturist of the Year competition is made possible thanks to the following generous sponsors: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Ford, Fruitfed Supplies, Agritrade, Clemens, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fendt, Indevin, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Waterforce, NZSVO, New Zealand Winegrowers and Winejobsonline.

