Local Kayaker And Photographer Richard Harri Teams Up With Breadwinner Bakery To Showcase Acrylic Prints

Following a successful collaboration with Kapiti Ice Cream in Mission Bay, local adventurer and photographer Richard Harri continues to share his passion for Auckland's coastal beauty through a new exhibition of acrylic prints at Breadwinner Bakery in St Heliers.

Known for his dedication to kayaking and photography, Harri has amassed a remarkable portfolio capturing the essence of Auckland's eastern coastline. In just 18 months, he has completed 300 kayaking trips covering over 3000 kilometres, each journey providing inspiration for his breathtaking photographs.

"After the positive response to my canvas prints at Kapiti Ice Cream, I am excited to partner with Breadwinner Bakery to showcase a selection of my work printed on acrylic," says Harri. "Acrylic enhances the vibrancy of water-themed prints, making them truly come alive with depth and clarity. It's a perfect fit for the coastal scenes I love to capture."

Breadwinner Bakery, nestled in the heart of St Heliers, has embraced Harri's vision by featuring his acrylic prints in a prominent location above a sleek mirror. This choice not only enhances the visual appeal of the artwork but also complements the bakery's inviting atmosphere.

“It has been our absolute pleasure to have Richard Harri showcase his stunning photography at Breadwinner Bakery," says Diana Bu. "His work beautifully captures the essence of our coastal surroundings, aligning perfectly with our commitment to creating a warm and welcoming environment for our customers. We are incredibly proud to support our local artist by providing space in our bakery - his talent truly enriches our community.”

Harri's acrylic prints at Breadwinner Bakery offer patrons a chance to experience the natural beauty of Auckland's coast while enjoying their freshly roasted coffee and a delicious pastry. Each piece reflects Harri's passion for adventure and his unique perspective on the local landscape.

About Richard Harri: Richard Harri is an avid kayaker and photographer based in Auckland, New Zealand. His passion for exploring Auckland's coastal waters has led to a collection of stunning photographs that capture the natural beauty of the region. Through his partnerships with local businesses like Kapiti Ice Cream and Breadwinner Bakery, Richard continues to share his love for adventure and photography with art enthusiasts and collectors.

About Breadwinner Bakery: Breadwinner Bakery, located in St Heliers, Auckland, is renowned for its delicious pastries, and warm hospitality. The bakery provides a welcoming space for the community to enjoy quality baked goods and locally sourced products. Through collaborations with Richard Harri, Breadwinner Bakery enhances its ambiance with beautiful, locally inspired artwork.

