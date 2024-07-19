High-class Mare Prowess Coming Up For Sale On Gavelhouse Plus

(Photo/Supplied)

A special standalone sale on Gavelhouse Plus will give breeders a rare opportunity to secure a trans-Tasman Group One winner.

The auction of Prowess (NZ) (Proisir) will run from the 2nd to the 8th of August on Gavelhouse Plus.

Trained by Roger James and Robert Wellwood for a family syndicate headed by Dean Skipper, Prowess won eight of her 12 starts including five consecutive black-type victories as a three-year-old.

Prowess was a $230,000 yearling purchase at Karaka in 2021 from the draft of breeders Hallmark Stud, and she turned that into more than $1.65 million in prize-money in her glittering career.

“She’s taken us on an amazing ride and it’s definitely a shame that it’s coming to an end,” Skipper said. “We have some mixed emotions about putting her up for sale.

“But the way we look at it is that we were just so fortunate to have had one as good as her, and now she’s ready to go on to the next stage of her career.

“She’s fit and well and a happy horse. She could probably even have made it back to the racetrack if we wanted to wait a bit longer. But she’s at a premium stage of her life to start her breeding career now, and we always set it up so that we would sell her at around this time and have her in the best possible condition for that.”

“She gave us some incredible memories, and now we’re looking forward to seeing what she can do in the broodmare paddock.”

