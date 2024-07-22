Fusion5 Extends Capabilities With Acquisition Of IntegrationWorks

Following on from its recent acquisition of GoCloud, Australasian business solutions company Fusion5 has announced the purchase of IntegrationWorks.

IntegrationWorks, a leading systems integration partner with seven offices across New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom, is well known for its long and successful track record in the public sector and enterprise space.

"IntegrationWorks has significant skills, expertise and referenceability over a wide range of integration solutions and technologies," says Sven Martin, Chief Executive of Fusion5. "The acquisition will see the addition of 80 highly skilled integration consultants to our existing Integration and Innovation pillar and bolster our ability to compete and deliver customer projects even more effectively in this space."

"By merging IntegrationWorks into Fusion5," says Martin, "we see huge potential to extend our business reach across Australia and, in the long term, make further inroads into the UK market."

IntegrationWorks Founder and CTO Grant McKeen says becoming part of Fusion5 will demonstrate all the benefits of a great cultural fit and being ‘better together.’ "As an independent pillar within Fusion5, we can do more. Our customers will be exposed to a raft of new opportunities and services, with access to Fusion5’s significant PMO (project management office) and support team, as well as a broad range of business solutions they’d normally need to go elsewhere for."

Ian Richards, IntegrationWorks Managing Director - Australia, says the acquisition is a welcome opportunity to expand the services offered to IntegrationWorks’ customers while ensuring they still have access to the trademark expertise and quality they have come to depend on. "Best of all, due to their wide coverage in New Zealand and Australia, Fusion5’s customer services are all delivered locally." Richards also says becoming part of Fusion5 will offer IntegrationWorks’ team wider exposure to other technologies and larger projects.

IntegrationWorks officially becomes part of Fusion5 on 1 August.

© Scoop Media

