TSB Showplace Box Office On The Move To New Home

Caption: The Box Office at TSB Showplace is moving to New Plymouth isite and Visitor at Puke Ariki from 5 August. (Photo/Supplied)

After decades serving patrons, the Box Office at NPDC’s TSB Showplace is embarking on a new chapter – relocating to the New Plymouth isite and Visitor Information Centre from 5 August.

The shift comes as Eventfinda is welcomed as the exclusive ticketing provider for TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium events. Yarrow Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands retain an exclusive ticketing partnership with Ticketek, which has been in place since 2016.

Located in the Puke Ariki Museum building on St Aubyn Street, the New Plymouth isite will serve as a one-stop hub for local residents and visitors for information about local attractions and accommodation and will now be the place to go for information and ticketing options for all New Plymouth Event Venues shows and events.

NPDC’s Venue and Events Manager, Chade Julie says the move comes as part of the commitment to streamline visitor experiences.

“Eventgoers can now enjoy extended opening hours and access expert local knowledge, travel advice, event details and ticketing options, all conveniently under one roof.”

“Visitors can now seamlessly plan their adventures, gather local insights, and secure their seats for our captivating shows.”

The TSB Showplace Box Office will be open on nights when an event is on at the venue.

Tickets to events at the TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium, Yarrow Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands can be purchased online at the New Plymouth Event Venues website.

The New Plymouth isite and Information Centre is open seven days a week from 10am – 5pm and located in the foyer of Puke Ariki Museum on St Aubyn Street.

© Scoop Media

