Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Payments NZ Chair Jim Quinn Retires From Board

Monday, 22 July 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: Payments NZ

Payments NZ Board Chair Jim Quinn has advised the company he is stepping down from the Board, effective from 31 August 2024. 

Mr Quinn joined the Board as an independent director in 2014 and was appointed Chair in 2016.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the Payments NZ team for the past 10 years,” said Mr Quinn.

“The ecosystem we are part of has evolved significantly in that time and I’m very proud of the progress that has been made by the team.

“I have appreciated the strong support I have had from the Board, management and shareholders.”

Payments NZ Chief Executive Steve Wiggins thanked Mr Quinn for his valuable contribution over the past decade.

“Jim has done a tremendous job leading the Board and organisation forwards. 

“He’s played an instrumental role in ensuring our strategic direction remains fresh and relevant, and has overseen a number of initiatives including the development of the long term payments modernisation plan, establishment of the API Centre and the move to seven day payments to name a few. 

“I’ll personally miss his warm, inclusive and thoughtful presence at the head of the boardroom table.

“All of the team at Payments NZ wish Jim the very best in his future endeavours.”

A search for a new Board Chair has commenced.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Payments NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 