Payments NZ Chair Jim Quinn Retires From Board

Payments NZ Board Chair Jim Quinn has advised the company he is stepping down from the Board, effective from 31 August 2024.

Mr Quinn joined the Board as an independent director in 2014 and was appointed Chair in 2016.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the Payments NZ team for the past 10 years,” said Mr Quinn.

“The ecosystem we are part of has evolved significantly in that time and I’m very proud of the progress that has been made by the team.

“I have appreciated the strong support I have had from the Board, management and shareholders.”

Payments NZ Chief Executive Steve Wiggins thanked Mr Quinn for his valuable contribution over the past decade.

“Jim has done a tremendous job leading the Board and organisation forwards.

“He’s played an instrumental role in ensuring our strategic direction remains fresh and relevant, and has overseen a number of initiatives including the development of the long term payments modernisation plan, establishment of the API Centre and the move to seven day payments to name a few.

“I’ll personally miss his warm, inclusive and thoughtful presence at the head of the boardroom table.

“All of the team at Payments NZ wish Jim the very best in his future endeavours.”

A search for a new Board Chair has commenced.

