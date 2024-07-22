Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZ Rent A Car's Dunedin Branch Enhances Rental Experience With Convenient Services

Monday, 22 July 2024, 2:53 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

NZ Rent A Car is pleased to announce enhanced services at its Dunedin branch, designed to provide the best cheap car rentals in Dunedin. Travelers can now enjoy seamless rental experiences, ensuring they have the perfect vehicle to explore the picturesque city of Dunedin and its surroundings.

Located conveniently in Dunedin, the branch offers a variety of vehicles, from compact cars for solo travellers to larger vans for families and groups. The Dunedin branch is dedicated to providing affordable and reliable rental options, complemented by excellent customer service, free roadside assistance, and local travel advice.

“Our Dunedin branch aims to deliver top-notch service and convenience,” said Joel Sadler, Marketing Manager at NZ Rent A Car. “We are committed to offering cheap car rentals in Dunedin without compromising on quality or service.”

For more information about NZ Rent A Car’s Dunedin branch and to book your next rental, visit www.nzrentacar.co.nz/locations/dunedin/.

