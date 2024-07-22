NZ Rent A Car's Queenstown Branch Enhances Ski Season Experience With Comprehensive Services

As ski season kicks off in Queenstown, NZ Rent A Car is thrilled to offer enhanced services at its Queenstown branch, ensuring an optimal Queenstown car hire experience for winter sports enthusiasts. Conveniently located near Queenstown Airport, the branch provides a wide selection of vehicles, including 4WDs and SUVs, ideal for navigating snowy roads and transporting ski equipment.

To cater to the unique needs of winter travellers, the Queenstown branch offers after-hours return options and complimentary roadside assistance, ensuring a seamless and stress-free rental experience.

“With ski season here, we are dedicated to providing the best service and convenience for our customers,” said Joel Sadler, Marketing Manager at NZ Rent A Car. “Our Queenstown branch is ready to meet the needs of winter sports enthusiasts, ensuring they have a memorable and enjoyable trip.”

For more information about NZ Rent A Car’s Queenstown branch and to book your next rental, visit www.nzrentacar.co.nz/locations/queenstown/

