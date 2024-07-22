Elizabeth Arden Launches New Hydraplay™ Skin Perfecting Daily Moisturizer

The lightweight, multi-tasking moisturiser delivering eight skin-enhancing benefits in one product is the newest addition to Eight Hour® Cream Collection.

22 JULY 2024. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Elizabeth Arden proudly introduces Eight Hour® HydraPlay™ Skin Perfecting Daily Moisturizer, a revolutionary daily moisturizer crafted by the same visionaries behind the brand’s iconic Eight Hour® Cream. The latest innovation from legacy brand, Elizabeth Arden, was made for skin minimalists, delivering an unparalleled, eight skin-enhancing benefits in a single product.

Designed to simplify your routine while maximising results - its formula hydrates, brightens, perfects, primes, soothes, refines pores, controls oil and more, all within one pump and application. Users can expect this moisturiser to go above and beyond, delivering more than hydration with 97% of users agreeing that their skin felt smoother and looked brighter*, while improving makeup wear all day**.

Eight Hour® HydraPlay™ is vegan and fortified with a blend of 95% naturally derived ingredients+, including Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin - these key components work together to instantly boost hydration levels by 64%++, promoting smoother and brighter-looking skin from the very first application.

“We are incredibly excited to launch HydraPlay™ under the iconic Eight Hour® collection this spring. This do-it-all moisturiser is a must-have for the skin minimalist,” said Carmen Coulter, Head of Marketing at Elizabeth Arden ANZ. “Beyond plumping skin with instant and lasting hydration, it brightens, refines pores, controls oil, primes and perfects. The formula was developed to offer a simplified approach to skincare, without compromising on results.”

HydraPlay™ is meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of modern individuals seeking simplicity without compromising on skincare efficacy. It is gentle enough for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Retailed at $71 (45ml), the new daily moisturiser will be available from Monday 22nd July at Elizabeth Arden counters nationwide. Find your nearest stockist here.

For more launch details, please contact your nearest counters or visit @elizabethardenanz on Instagram and TikTok. Join in on the social conversation by using #HydraPlayAllDay for further details and skin inspiration.

*Based on a Consumer Study of 64 participants, after 2 weeks.

**Based on a Consumer Study of 64 participants, after full day of makeup.

+Content made from naturally derived materials.

++ Based on a clinical study.

About Elizabeth Arden

A legendary innovator and a tireless entrepreneur, Miss Elizabeth Arden established the American beauty industry a century ago. Born Florence Nightingale Graham, she travelled from rural Canada to New York City, where she opened the first Red Door salon on Fifth Avenue in 1910.

Elizabeth Arden's fundamental belief was that beauty should not be a veneer of makeup, but an intelligent cooperation between science and nature. She lived by her mantra, "To be beautiful is the birthright of every woman."

Miss Arden created skin care products that benefited, not masked, the skin. She not only promoted her concept of total beauty, including diligent skincare, nutrition and fitness, but lived it prudently as she persistently sought to bring a scientific approach to skincare formulations.

Miss Arden was uncompromising in her vision to create the new and best products, packaging and services that women not only needed, but desired; whether it was the cult-classic Eight Hour Cream, her legendary Blue Grass fragrance, or a bold red lipstick to coordinate with the uniforms of the women serving in the armed forces during World War II.

Elizabeth Arden's list of beauty innovations is long. She was the first to introduce eye makeup to the women of America and pioneered the creation of the "makeover." With the launch of Ardena Skin Tonic, the company became the first to incorporate its founder's name into a product name. Miss Arden developed the first travel-size beauty products, and was the first in the cosmetics business to train and send out a team of traveling demonstrators and saleswomen.

By the 1930s, Miss Arden had opened Red Door salons in the majority of the fashion capitals around the globe, and proudly acknowledged her accomplishments by proclaiming that there were only three American names known in every corner of the globe: Singer Sewing Machines, Coca-Cola and Elizabeth Arden.

Through it all, Miss Arden created both an empire and a new industry. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation, quality and excellence remain the soul of the company today.

For more on Elizabeth Arden, visit: https://corporate.elizabetharden.com/

