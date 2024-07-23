Aotearoa Clinical Trials Announces Partnership With Care Access To Expand Clinical Trials In Diverse NZ Communities

U.S.-based Care Access to leverage its renowned decentralised capabilities to expand research availability to more communities in New Zealand

Aotearoa Clinical Trials (ACTT), a leader in innovative clinical research, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with U.S.-based Care Access, a global health research company helping to accelerate the future of medicine for everyone. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the New Zealand clinical research landscape by leveraging Care Access’s extensive experience making clinical trials available in diverse and often remote communities that traditionally have not had access to research.

ACTT, is a network of hospital-based clinical trial sites in Aotearoa-New Zealand, with partnerships with Middlemore Hospital in Counties Manukau and Whangarei Hospital in Te Tai Tokerau, Northland. ACTT has over 20 years of experience managing hospital-based clinical trials in New Zealand and is driven to make a difference in the lives of all New Zealanders by providing access to cutting edge technologies through advanced clinical trials.

Care Access, renowned for its innovative decentralised clinical trial (DCT) capabilities, improves the availability of clinical research in diverse and often hard-to-reach communities. By integrating a global network of over 200 research sites, a fleet of mobile research vehicles, traveling clinicians, virtual PI’s, and cutting-edge technology, Care Access can bring trials directly to those communities typically under-represented in clinical research, reducing barriers to participation and ensuring diverse, representative study populations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Care Access and harness their expertise in decentralised clinical trials,” said Dr. Edward Watson, CEO of Aotearoa Clinical trials. “This collaboration will not only expand our capabilities but also help make clinical research more accessible to patients all over New Zealand.”

“Care Access is dedicated to making clinical research accessible to more communities around the world, and our partnership with Aotearoa Clinical Trials is an important step towards that goal,” said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO and Co-Founder of Care Access. “Together, we can improve health outcomes by bringing health screenings and research opportunities to under-represented communities while significantly increasing study diversity and inclusion.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Expansion of Decentralised Trials: The collaboration will enable ACTT to extend its reach through Care Access's innovative DCT model, bringing trials to patients' doorsteps and enhancing participant engagement. Global Network Utilisation: With ACTT joining Care Access's global network of sites, we look to bring access to more clinical trials and therapies to patients across New Zealand. Enhanced Community-based Approach: The partnership aligns with both organisations' commitment to community-based and patient-centric research, ensuring that trials are more convenient, inclusive, and reflective of real-world populations. Efficient and Dynamic Infrastructure: By utilising Care Access's established infrastructure, ACTT can accelerate trial timelines, from patient recruitment to data collection, ultimately speeding up the delivery of new treatments to market.

