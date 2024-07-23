Green Giant: Winstone Aggregates Introduces Powerful E-Dumper At Belmont Quarry

Winstone Aggregates' Belmont Quarry employees with Hon. Chris Bishop in front of the e-dumper. (Photo/Supplied)

Winstone Aggregates, a subsidiary of Fletcher Building, has recently taken possession of New Zealand's largest e-dumper, which is currently being trialed at their Belmont Quarry in Wellington. The e-dumper was unveiled by Hon. Chris Bishop.

The fully electric SKT105E e-dumper is the future of efficient and eco-friendly hauling. This e-dumper can move up to 72 tonnes in a single load and features advanced electric drive technology to reduce emissions, as well as regenerative braking to enhance energy efficiency.

Amanda Croft, General Manager of Winstone Aggregates, says improving sustainability throughout their operations is a key focus for the business.

“Winstone Aggregates has been serving New Zealand for 160 years, and our commitment to sustainability will ensure we can continue well into the next century. Investing in initiatives like electrifying our off-road fleet, sees us reducing our carbon emissions and also supports Fletcher Building's goal of cutting emissions by 30% by 2030.

“The e-dump truck is the first trial of this technology within our business, and it will play a key role in shaping our broader sustainability strategy moving forward,” Croft explains.

Belmont Quarry accounts for 40% of the Wellington region's aggregate market and 50% of high-grade aggregates, such as concrete and asphalt products.

"We chose to test the e-dumper at our Belmont Quarry because the layout is ideal for recharging. It allows us to haul material downhill, meaning the dumper can travel up empty and come back down full of rock, generating its own electricity on the way down. This downhill hauling setup is unique to Belmont, as most of our sites require hauling materials uphill from a pit.

“By using the e-dumper, we estimate it could reduce our use of diesel by approximately 30,000 litres per annum based on current hours and fuel consumption of our existing fleet,” says Croft.

The acquisition of the e-dumper is made possible through co-funding from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), which is contributing 50% of the project’s costs, including the installation of essential charging infrastructure.

EECA Transport General Manager Richard Briggs says the co-funding will allow Belmont to demonstrate off-road electrification opportunities to the wider industry.

“It’s exciting to see how Winstone Aggregates has considered Belmont’s unique terrain to integrate this innovative piece of equipment,” says Briggs.

“With operations underway, the company can be an example to others of how thinking creatively can lead to solutions that will meaningfully decrease emissions from Wellington’s aggregate market.”

