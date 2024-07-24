Business Symposium To Showcase The Role Of Companies In Nature Regeneration

Businesses can find out how to take meaningful action to protect, restore and invest in nature at the first event of its kind on 14 August.

The Nature and Business Symposium, to be held at AUT University, will focus on practical ways businesses can integrate nature into their operations. It will feature businesses already taking action, insights from tangata whenua, and the opportunity to visit on-the-ground projects around Greater Auckland.

Sam Rowland is Programme Manager – Nature Systems Change at the Sustainable Business Network. She says: “Nature is fast becoming a topic businesses of all sizes need to understand and address.

“Our research shows that 82% of businesses want to ‘do the right thing’ to protect and restore nature, but don’t know how.

“Integrating nature into business can help prepare for long-term sustainability, reduce risks, enhance brand reputation and unlock new opportunities for finance, innovation and growth.”

The Nature and Business Symposium is a chance for businesses to get ahead of the curve and learn about the critical role and value of nature action in their work. The event includes optional half-day field trips to see first-hand how businesses are helping to regenerate nature.

Topics include how to take action to integrate nature into business, partnerships and collaboration, Mātauranga Māori, nature-based solutions, communications, finance, climate and nature, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), regulations and frameworks, biodiversity markets/credits, measuring success, government priorities, reporting, supply chains and more.

Speakers include businesses acting on nature, tangata whenua and not-for-profit leaders working closely with businesses to halt and reverse nature loss. They include Pip Newland (Orion New Zealand), Ana Gray (Wairewa Rūnanga), Belinda van Eyndhoven (Westpac), Mike Murphy (Kōkako Coffee) and Helen Paul-Smith (ŌKU).

