IAG New Zealand Looks To The Future With Google Cloud

Multi-year agreement to further enhance the insurer’s capability and help drive its commitment to a simplified, digital future for customers.

IAG New Zealand, New Zealand’s largest general insurer, has signed a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to help deliver on its ambition for a simpler, more efficient customer experience.

Building on an existing partnership, this agreement will initially focus on enhancing IAG New Zealand’s current capability, underpinned by Google Cloud’s data and AI solutions. Employees across IAG New Zealand will also be upskilled on Google Cloud technology which will ultimately upgrade the IAG customer experience.

“We are delighted to partner with Google Cloud, and excited by the opportunities the technology offers us,” said Simon Pomeroy, Executive General Manager of Transformation, IAG New Zealand.

“At its core, this partnership is about enhancing our team’s capability and helping us continue to be here for New Zealanders when they need us.

“Some of the benefits include allowing our claims and sales teams to automate routine tasks and speeding up processes, ultimately making things easier for our customers. We will be adding to our people’s skillsets by putting cutting edge tools into their hands to assist them in continuing to provide exceptional customer service every day.

“For customers, we will be able to make insurance easier to understand and purchase through traditional and new, digital channels. By creating a streamlined, faster service, right across our business, New Zealanders will be able to access and manage their insurance, wherever and whenever they need us.”

“Data and AI are not just tools, they're the catalysts that can reshape the future of insurance,” said Helen Stewart, Director-Financial Services, Google Cloud Australia & New Zealand. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IAG New Zealand, bringing together innovation and expertise to help elevate the customer experience and drive operational excellence. Together, we're not just supporting the future of insurance, we're helping create it.”

With the agreement signed, IAG New Zealand will be rolling out platform training for its teams from August with new use cases expected to launch within several months.

