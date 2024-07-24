Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Bonus Ticket Wins Hastings Family $1 Million

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 9:42 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A family from Hastings have got that winning feeling after scoring themselves $1 million from a Lotto Bonus Ticket.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular player who plays family numbers via a Subscription. However, it wasn’t her own numbers that would score them the $1 million jackpot, but a Bonus Ticket won the draw before.

“In the draw before, we won $24 and a Bonus Ticket,” said the woman.

“And can you believe it – it wasn’t even our own numbers that we won with – it was the Bonus Ticket from Wednesday night!”

The family are all very excited about their win and say it is life-changing for them.

“You always dream that you will win, but you never actually think you’ll be among those who do.

“We’re hardworking people and we’ve lived a simple life, so this means a great deal for me and my family,” she said.

The woman shared the news with her children, who were equally as excited.

“When I told my children we had won, they all said to me, ‘oh Mum, you really deserve this.’”

The family say they have been talking lots about their future.

“This means we will be able to buy our first house, which is our dream. A small home, close to our family, but something that is ours,” the woman said.

A family holiday is also on the cards.

“It something we’ve not been able to do, and now we can. We are looking forward to planning a very long-awaited family holiday.

“Being together, making memories, a beautiful celebration. It will be wonderful,” said the woman.

Notes:

This draw:

  • The Lotto Bonus Ticket was won on MyLotto in the Wednesday 10 July draw, and entered for the Saturday 13 July draw, where it won the family $1 million.
  • The family would like to remain anonymous and do not want to provide any further comment at this stage.

Next draw:

  • Tonight’s (Wednesday 24 July) Powerball jackpot is a huge $23 million and if won by a single person will be the second largest Powerball prize won this year.
  • We know high jackpots can be exciting! At all times we encourage our customers to play a little and dream a lot. Remember, it takes only one ticket to win.

