Customs Arrests Businessman For Wound-back Odometers

A 36-year-old Auckland based businessman has been arrested and is scheduled to appear in the Waitakere District Court today (Wednesday 24 July 2024) after importing 133 second hand vehicles from Japan using allegedly falsified documents.

He is charged with being knowingly concerned in any importation, transportation, shipment, unshipment, or landing of prohibited imports, which carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment or $10,000 fine. Further charges are possible.

Customs began its investigation in April 2024 after being approached by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) about imported vehicles suspected of having incorrect import records. The investigation identified the individual and his company which imported the vehicles for on-sale.

Imported vehicles from Japan require an export certificate from Japanese authorities. In this case, a comparison of the export certificate and the import documents used by the defendant identified discrepancies with the vehicle odometer records, years of manufacture, and gross vehicle mass.

Customs carried out a search warrant at the man’s residential and business address today, locating further evidence. He was arrested on site as a result.

Chief Customs Officer Fraud and Prohibition Nigel Barnes said: “This investigation with assistance from NZTA identified 133 second hand vehicles – mainly trucks imported between 2020 and 2024 that had understated odometer readings and other false information.

“This offending is serious not just from a border but also consumer fraud perspective as the suspect was supplying false import documents as well as duping buyers selling older vehicles for higher profit,” Mr Barnes says.

There are no immediate safety concerns with these vehicles. NZTA will contact affected owners directly.

