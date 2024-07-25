Advanced Group Celebrates 10th Annual Supplier Awards In Auckland

Photo/Supplied

Advanced Group hosted its annual Supplier Awards at the Remuera Club in Auckland. This highly anticipated event brought together key industry supply partners and service providers to recognise and honour the exceptional contributions of the company's valued suppliers.

Advanced Group, the umbrella brand for its subsidiaries—Advanced Security, Cablenet, IT Engine, Everlert, Technology Leasing, and ASG Technologies—showcased its strong partnerships during this vibrant evening. Attended by numerous suppliers and service providers, from Advanced Group's key trading entities, the event was a celebration of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. Attendees had the opportunity to network, share experiences, further strengthening their business relationships.

The Advanced Group Supplier Awards serve as a testament to the strong relationship between the company and its suppliers, highlighting their vital role in supporting Advanced Group's commitment to quality, innovation, and market leadership.

The evening began with a heartfelt welcome from Advanced Group CEO, Mike Marr, who expressed his gratitude for the unwavering collaboration and support that have been instrumental in the company's success. Mike Marr stated, “We truly value the relationship we have and what you all deliver every day that enable us to deliver great outcomes to our customers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This year, in recognition of the growing importance of sustainability, the award categories included a special focus on sustainable practices. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the awards ceremony also acknowledged the contributions of general suppliers such as those in accommodation, vehicle, and professional services, reflecting the holistic approach of the company.

Throughout the evening, awards were presented across various categories for three of Advanced Group's brands: Advanced Security, Cablenet, and IT Engine, as well as the corporate entity Advanced Group. Each nominee was evaluated for their exceptional service, innovation, sustainability, and overall partnership. Hayden, General Manager of group subsidiary Advanced Security, commented, “The dedication and excellence demonstrated by our suppliers set a benchmark in the industry. Their contributions are integral to our success, and we are proud to honour them.”

The Advanced Group Supplier Awards not only celebrate past achievements but also inspire continued excellence and innovation, reinforcing the strong and dynamic partnerships that drive the company forward.

The Winners of the 2024 Supplier Awards are:

Award Title Company Name AG Company Service Provider of the Year BLUE STAR Advanced Group Highly Commended SIGN SMART Advanced Group Sustainability AUTO SUPER SHOPPE Advanced Group Supplier of the Year GALLAGHER Advanced Security Through thick and thin ISCS Advanced Security Outstanding Proactive Supplier SECURITY WHOLESALE Advanced Security Innovative Partnership SEKTOR Advanced Security Highly Commended WESCO ANIXTER Advanced Security Supplier of the Year IT ENGINE Cablenet Highly Commended J.A. RUSSELL Cablenet Highly Commended DICKER DATA IT Engine Supplier of the Year SOFT SOLUTIONS IT Engine

About Advanced Group

Advanced Group is a TPT Group-owned group of businesses (www.tptgroup.co.nz) and a leading provider of technical services in New Zealand. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, Advanced Group offers a diverse range of products through its group of companies, namely Advanced Security, ASG Technologies, Cablenet, Everlert, and IT Engine, with services that cater to various industries. Through its strong partnerships and cutting-edge solutions, Advanced Group continues to drive positive change and deliver outstanding results for its clients.

Advanced Group operates 20 offices across New Zealand and has an unparalleled capability in the market. For further information about Advanced Group and its services, please visit www.advancedgroup.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

