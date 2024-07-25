Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Urchinomics Partners With NYK For A Greener Future

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Urchinomics

Shinichi Yanagisawa (NYK) & Giles Cadman (Urchinomics). (Photo/Supplied)

Joining Forces to Restore Kelp Beds and Combat Climate Change

On July 24th, 2024 Verdant Bloom Ltd (parent company of Urchinomics Group) and NYK signed a share purchase agreement, marking the beginning of an exciting new partnership aimed at environmental restoration and sustainability.

Aiming for a Blue-Carbon Revolution

Kelp forests, essential for marine biodiversity and carbon sequestration, are under threat due to an explosion in Sea Urchin populations. Urchinomics is addressing this by transforming barren urchin populations into a sustainable delicacy, while simultaneously restoring vital kelp beds.

Urchinomics’ Innovative Solution

Urchinomics collects and feeds sea urchins from affected areas, turning them into high-quality products. Profits are reinvested into further restoration projects, creating a sustainable cycle that benefits the environment and local economies. This approach has earned global recognition, including endorsement by the United Nations Ocean Decade for Sustainable Development.

A Strategic Partnership

NYK's investment underscores a shared commitment to marine conservation. As a leader in logistics, NYK brings invaluable expertise that will help accelerate restoration efforts and develop new blue carbon evaluation methods and credits. This partnership highlights the critical importance of using nature-based solutions to fight climate change and the need for collaborations with partners who share this vision.

Comments from Our Leaders

Shinichi Yanagisawa, NYK Executive Officer: "Through this investment in Urchinomics, NYK would like to vigorously pursue solutions to the social issue of rocky-shore denudation and the new challenge of creating blue-carbon credits. The NYK Group continues to seek opportunities to add value to its corporate activities."

Giles Cadman, Verdant Bloom Chairman and CEO: "Partnering with NYK is a significant milestone for Urchinomics. We are grateful for NYK's confidence in our mission. Together, we are embarking on an important journey to restore kelp forests and combat climate change. This partnership underscores the critical importance of our work and the positive impact we can achieve together."

Perry Bevin, CEO of Urchinomics: "This collaboration with NYK is a game-changer for Urchinomics. It validates our innovative approach to marine restoration and sustainable aquaculture. With NYK's support, we can significantly scale our efforts to restore kelp forests and make a meaningful impact on climate change. Working with partners who share our vision for nature-based solutions is essential for achieving our goals."

