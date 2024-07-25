Driving Change: Laura Scampion's Vision For A More Inclusive And Equitable Legal Profession

25 July 2024 – Laura Scampion's leadership at DLA Piper has had a profound impact on the legal profession and her influence extends beyond the legal community, making her a deserving candidate for recognition as one of the most influential lawyers in New Zealand. Her work exemplifies the potential for legal professionals to drive social progress and shape a more equitable and just society.

Laura Scampion, appointed as the first female Country Managing Partner (CMP) of DLA Piper in New Zealand in January 2022, has significantly impacted the legal profession and community both domestically and internationally. Her dedication to pro bono work has been transformative. Recognising the disparity between New Zealand's pro bono services and international best practices, she has worked to bridge this gap. Over the past 18 months, Laura has spearheaded initiatives that have reshaped pro bono legal services, championed diversity and inclusion, promoted social mobility, and introduced innovative solutions to the legal market.

Under her guidance, DLA Piper New Zealand has achieved Rainbow Tick certification, introduced a gender transitioning policy, and implemented a market-leading parental leave policy. These efforts are further supported by the firm's commitment to the New Zealand Law Society's Gender Equality Charter and the introduction of KPIs for staff and partners to ensure ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Coming from a modest background herself, Laura is passionate about improving access to the legal profession for underprivileged and underrepresented groups. She played a crucial role in launching the Head Start programme in New Zealand, which provides full scholarships for university study, internships, mentoring, and networking opportunities for young people, particularly women of Māori and Pasifika descent. This initiative aims to diversify the legal profession and support talented individuals facing barriers to entry. Laura's efforts have also extended to her involvement with the Global Scholarships Programme, which assists law students in less developed countries.

Laura's approach to legal services is marked by innovation. As the head of DLA Piper's employment practice group in New Zealand, she has introduced solutions that go beyond traditional legal services, such as AI tools for detecting anti-competitive practices and advisory services for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. The firm's work has been recognised by the Financial Times in its highly regarded Most Innovative Lawyer Awards Asia-Pacific and Most Innovative Lawyer Awards Europe. Laura also launched DLA Piper Business Advisory in New Zealand, addressing the growing client demand for comprehensive solutions that include ESG-related services.

Laura is a sought-after speaker and commentator. She regularly presents at industry seminars and conferences on various employment law topics including performance management, restructuring, and modern slavery. Additionally, Laura's involvement in organisations such as OCS New Zealand's Advisory Group, the Sustainable Business Council's Advisory Board, and Global Women highlights her commitment to sustainability and diversity in leadership.

Global DLA Piper Head of Responsible Business, Nicolas Patrick, spoke highly of Laura.

"Laura is an effective and energetic advocate for change in a profession renowned for tradition and conservatism. She is also an internationalist, who regularly engages with clients and colleagues around the globe. Because of her international perspective, Laura has been able to lead the delivery of an evolved, collaborative approach to pro bono, which brings New Zealand into alignment with mature pro bono markets internationally."

The NZ Lawyer Most Influential Lawyers List 2024 also included Aoife O'Gorman, DLA Piper Special Counsel and Pro Bono Co-Director in New Zealand, in the Young Influencer category. Colleagues from New Zealand and the DLA Piper offices worldwide, congratulate them both with this success.

