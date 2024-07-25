Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Have Your Say On The Customer And Product Data Bill

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Economic Development Science and Innovation

The bill seeks to establish a framework to enable greater access to, and sharing of, customer and product data between businesses. The bill would require businesses that hold customer data to provide that data to the customer and, with the customer’s authorisation, to accredited third parties.

The intended purposes of the Customer and Product Data Bill are to:

· give customers greater control over their data, making it easier for them to switch providers for services such as banking, electricity, and telecommunications

· enable innovation and the introduction of new products and services

· facilitate competition by creating opportunities for new players to enter markets

· enable efficient data services

· provide a standardised and secure way for customers to access and use their customer data. 

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 5 September 2024. 

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill

