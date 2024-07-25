Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infant Nutrition Council Welcomes The NZ Minister’s Decision On Infant Formula Labelling

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 8:06 pm
Press Release: Infant Nutrition Council

The Infant Nutrition Council (INC) welcomes the announcement today from the trans-Tasman Food Ministers meeting in Adelaide that New Zealand has rejected proposals for infant formula label changes.

“We’re pleased the New Zealand Government has signalled its intention to seek a specific NZ modification for these elements of the proposal,” says INC Chief Executive Jonathan Chew.

“We remain of the view that restricting ingredients from the infant formula label will create unnecessary confusion for parents who rely on these products. We note that Australia will now be out of alignment not just with New Zealand, but with the European Union, the United States, and other jurisdictions in seeking to impose these restrictions on the label.

“Australia can promote and protect breastfeeding without demonising infant formula for those parents who need it. Infant formula is recognised as the only safe and nutritious alternative to breastmilk for infants under 12 months of age.

“FSANZ has not been able to describe how informed choice would be improved by removing information currently available to parents.

“We look forward to engaging further with the New Zealand Government as they finalise these modifications for the New Zealand market.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Infant Nutrition Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 