Infant Nutrition Council Welcomes The NZ Minister’s Decision On Infant Formula Labelling

The Infant Nutrition Council (INC) welcomes the announcement today from the trans-Tasman Food Ministers meeting in Adelaide that New Zealand has rejected proposals for infant formula label changes.

“We’re pleased the New Zealand Government has signalled its intention to seek a specific NZ modification for these elements of the proposal,” says INC Chief Executive Jonathan Chew.

“We remain of the view that restricting ingredients from the infant formula label will create unnecessary confusion for parents who rely on these products. We note that Australia will now be out of alignment not just with New Zealand, but with the European Union, the United States, and other jurisdictions in seeking to impose these restrictions on the label.

“Australia can promote and protect breastfeeding without demonising infant formula for those parents who need it. Infant formula is recognised as the only safe and nutritious alternative to breastmilk for infants under 12 months of age.

“FSANZ has not been able to describe how informed choice would be improved by removing information currently available to parents.

“We look forward to engaging further with the New Zealand Government as they finalise these modifications for the New Zealand market.”

