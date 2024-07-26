Celebration Box Beating The Odds

According to Figure.nz in 2023 43% of retail enterprises in New Zealand survive longer than 5 years. With seasonally adjusted retail sales in the 2024 June quarter declining 3.4% verse the prior quarter this statistic is likely to worsen in 2024, with Retail NZ’s latest Member Survey reporting that 43% of retailers unsure if their business will survive the next 12 months. Despite those challenges, Celebration Box, New Zealand's leading gifting company, proudly marks its 6th Birthday this month. From its inception through innovative social media to its enduring success, Celebration Box has come a long way since its first launch in 2018 revolutionising the gifting industry, making it easier and more accessible for Kiwis to spread joy and love.

Founded in 2018 by social media influencer Iyia Liu and business partner Briar Prestidge, Celebration Box quickly gained traction through creative marketing and influencer collaborations. The concept of beautifully curated gift boxes filled with delicious treats resonated with thousands, rapidly boosting the brand's popularity.

Recognising the brand's potential, Wayne and Melanie Kennerley acquired Celebration Box, leveraging their operational expertise to elevate the company. They focused on making great value gifting accessible to Kiwis through improved offerings, enhanced delivery, and an expanded range of gift boxes beyond donuts and sweet treats. Today, Celebration Box is the go-to destination for online gifting in New Zealand, offering everything from gift boxes for all occasions and key events to fresh flowers, baby shower gifts, gourmet gift baskets, and corporate gifting.

Transitioning from an Instagram-based business to a household name, Celebration Box has become synonymous with Gift Boxes. In New Zealand Celebration Box is searched more often on Google than "Gift Box."

"In the past six years, we've grown from an Instagram-based start up to a beloved household name," said Wayne Kennerley, CEO of Celebration Box. "It's been an incredible journey, and we owe our success to the support of our customers and the dedication of our team. We've focused on making great value gifting accessible to everyone, improving our offerings and delivery services to meet the evolving needs of Kiwis."

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began, Celebration Box played a crucial role in helping Kiwis connect with one another during a time of physical separation. This period was especially meaningful for Celebration Box, as they facilitated connections between loved ones across the country during challenging times.

Community support and giving back have always been core values for Celebration Box. Over the years, the company has actively supported various charities and sponsorships, including being the named sponsor of the Under 18 NZ Netball Tournament, Star Jam, Life Education, Warriors Foundation League in Libraries and the South Auckland Food Bank.

"Giving back to our communities is a fundamental part of who we are," Kennerley continued. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact we can make, whether it's through sponsorships, supporting young athletes, or contributing to local charities. Our community's support has been vital to our success, and we're committed to returning that support in every way we can."

To celebrate their 6th birthday, Celebration Box is giving back to their customers to thank them for their support and love over the past six years. In appreciation, they are hosting a massive giveaway—the perfect pamper pack worth over $2000, plus individual smaller prizes to win throughout the month.

The ultimate pamper pack, worth over $2000, includes GHD straighteners, hair and beauty products, a digital camera, flowers, shoes, and, of course, Celebration Boxes filled with delightful treats. "The pamper pack giveaway has been carefully curated with our customer base in mind. It is our way of saying 'thank you' for all the support over the past six years," added Kennerley. "We love doing these giveaways as it gets us engaged with our customers even more, and we get to see their priceless reactions when they win."

Celebration Box, owned by Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, is a part of a wider gifting business. It’s gifting brands include The Wild Rose, The Gift Shop, and Hello & Cookie that come together to offer one of the biggest food and floristry gifting services available in New Zealand. To find out more about Celebration Box, please visit www.celebrationbox.co.nz.

