Tutors Appointed For Wool Programme

(Photo/Supplied)

Southern Institute of Technology’s recent appointment of two new tutors with a specialist set of skills ensures the continuation of their qualification, the New Zealand Certificate in Wool Technology and Classing (Level 4), which is the only wool programme of its kind in New Zealand, and accessible across the country through a blended delivery programme.

Rebecca Braddick and Emma O’Sullivan have had a lifelong, unwavering passion for the wool industry; both discovered their love for wool growing up on family farms, and come with extensive knowledge and experience in the sector.

With more than two decades of immersion in wool handling, classing, and education across New Zealand and Australia, Ms Braddick’s journey began at a young age, working alongside her family on their North Island sheep and beef farm. These formative experiences instilled in her “a profound appreciation for the nuances of wool”, and set the stage for her wool classing career, where she has achieved numerous milestones.

Ms Braddick was the first recipient (2008) of a scholarship for a classer mentoring programme in New Zealand, designed to address a shortage of highly skilled wool classers by encouraging young people into the profession.

The intensive one-on-one training provided Ms Braddick the opportunity to understudy with an experienced classer, who taught all facets of wool classing and preparation, which are critical components of the wool supply chain. Every stage of the wool pipeline was examined, from farm gate to shop floor, and included time in Australia with a company who exported superfine Merino fibre to supply the high-end Italian fashion market. Ms Braddick’s commitment to excellence was recognised last year when she was selected as a mentor for the same programme. “I was honoured ... it allowed me to pass on knowledge to aspiring wool classers,” she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As a registered New Zealand and Australian Wool Classer, Ms Braddick had classed wool from Omarama through to Kurow, Ranfurly, Alexandra, Roxburgh, Queenstown, Bannockburn, Wanaka and Tarras. Her current work is for several Central Otago high- country stations: Earnscleugh Station and Olrig Station (Alexandra), and Lake Hawea Station. “These roles allow me to apply my knowledge and skills to some of the finest wool production operations in the region,” she said.

Based in the North Island with her “extremely supportive” husband and two children, Ms Braddick explained cultivating a reputation for excellence was essential in gaining industry respect and as a result, her journey with wool has been about dedicating herself to “the relentless pursuit of quality”, through continuous learning and professional development. Having previously achieved the wool programme, she is now completing a New Zealand Certificate in Adult and Tertiary Teaching through SIT2LRN.

With depth of experience and a commitment to mentorship, Ms Braddick believes she has much to offer Wool Technology education and is enthusiastic about continuing to contribute to the broader industry. “I am fortunate to be working alongside my colleague Emma, as together with our combined knowledge and experience, we make a great teaching team.”

Similarly, Mrs O'Sullivan is “absolutely thrilled” to be tutoring Wool Technology and Classing for SIT. “Whether it's understanding the intricacies of sheep management or exploring the finer points of wool quality, I'm here to share my knowledge and help students to succeed with their goals, discover the endless possibilities the world of wool offers, and inspire them to excel in this dynamic field.”

Recalling her love for the wool industry began on the family farm in Marlborough's high country, Mrs O’Sullivan said “During school and university breaks, you could always find me in the woolshed, learning the ins and outs of sorting, grading, and the finer points of wool classing.” That love is also being passed onto the next generation as she and her husband are raising their three children in the same environment.

Mrs O’Sullivan has worked in both blade and machine sheds, and has spent more than a decade as an owner classer; the hands-on role includes wool sorting, grading, and classing. As a registered classer and a Merino grower, she knows firsthand of the challenges and rewards of managing sheep and producing top-notch wool. “I can't wait to share practical insights and real-world skills which are crucial for a future in the wool industry,” she said.

Complementing her practical experience, Mrs O’Sullivan has a Bachelor of Teaching and Learning, which has equipped her with a solid foundation in educational theory and practice; she is looking forward to utilising her knowledge and years of classroom teaching experience “to introduce engaging and creative concepts to the course”. Additionally, she holds a New Zealand Certificate in Wool Technology and Classing (Level 4).

“Collaborating with Rebecca and merging our expertise and experience in the wool industry and teaching fields is a thrilling opportunity for our sector. We aim to deliver and enhance the course to contribute to the growth of the wool industry in New Zealand,” Mrs O’Sullivan said.

Head of Faculty for Telford and SIT2LRN, Dr Sally Dobbs, offered a warm welcome to the tutors. “We are so happy to have Emma and Rebecca on board; they bring a wealth of experience from the wool industry to the teaching team.”

Managed from SIT’s agricultural campus, Telford, the programme can be completed part-time over a two year period, and the blended delivery format gives students access to five-day block courses, available in both the North and South Island.

© Scoop Media

