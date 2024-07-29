MinterEllisonRuddWatts Wellington Office’s New Premises

MinterEllisonRuddWatts is pleased to announce that our Wellington office has successfully relocated to BNZ Place at One Whitmore Street, Wellington.

BNZ Place, a 15-storey development located in the heart of Wellington’s waterfront, is one of the most seismically advanced and efficient buildings in New Zealand. It has been designed to achieve a 5-Star Green Star rating, reflecting the law firm's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts' Wellington team now occupies Level 5 of this state-of-the-art building. The new office space offers incredible views of Wellington’s waterfront and is conveniently located in the city centre, close to public transport options.

The client meeting spaces, and open plan working areas are light and equipped with the latest technology to support business needs, with the overall floorplan designed to support wellbeing and collaboration with each other and clients.

Andrew Poole, Chief Executive of MinterEllisonRuddWatts, commented: "Our new office space is contemporary and practical, creating a warm and welcoming environment for our clients and staff. When planning the move and the design of our new space, enhancing the service we provide to our clients and our firm’s culture were two key objectives.

"We are excited about this new chapter in our firm's history. Our new space aligns with our vision to be the firm of choice for leading clients and exceptional people. We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new premises."

The firm engaged Athfield Architects, supported by Jonathan Custance, to design the new office space, and Black Interiors and Construction to deliver it. The design brief was underpinned by sustainability and aimed to create an environment that fosters easy collaboration among clients and staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

