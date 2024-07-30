Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Banks Welcome Removal Of Consumer Lending Regulations

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 2:11 pm
Press Release: NZ Banking Association

The banking industry welcomes the government’s removal of affordability regulations under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act, and update of the Responsible Lending Code, to help improve access to lending.

New Zealand Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont says: “We are pleased to see the removal of overly prescriptive affordability assessments. This will help fix the one-size-fits-all approach that treated all types of lending and borrowers the same.

“Banks are responsible lenders and take their obligations under the law and to their customers seriously. The change still means that consumers are protected, and lenders need to be responsible.

“Removing the overly prescriptive regulations and updating the Responsible Lending Code will help bring back flexibility and discretion for banks to help customers. This is especially the case for national emergency situations or for customers in need.

“This is a good first step in the process of amending the CCCFA. Banks look forward to engaging with the government in the next phase.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Banking Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 