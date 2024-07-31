Minerals Strategy Brimming With Potential

A government minerals strategy is a great first step to recognising and promoting the importance of mined minerals for a sustainable future, says Straterra chief executive, Josie Vidal.

"Straterra has given detailed feedback on A Draft Minerals Strategy for New Zealand to 2040 to help inform the final strategy which will be pivotal for the mining industry," Vidal says.

"We see this strategy as brimming with potential and a golden opportunity to provide an evidence-based overview of modern, responsible mining in New Zealand. We have seen similar strategies in other jurisdiction used extensively to inform the public, investors, workforce, export markets and decision-makers with the truth about mining and its contribution to our everyday lives.

"There is a lot of misinformation, and tired old protest lines, that often have no evidence behind them and do not relate to what is happening in reality.

"That is a challenge for the mining industry; to get people to understand that responsible mining means caring for people and places and we believe New Zealand has a unique story to tell.

"Government has a role in explaining the facts, science, and evidence about mining, including mining and the environment.

"The Government is supportive of new mineral opportunities including work on identifying and qualifying critical minerals. These are minerals that, in addition to the minerals we already mine, will be used around the world to build technology, and support changes in transport, energy and manufacturing to meet decarbonisation goals. Mining them in New Zealand will create jobs, boost the economy, and increase export revenue.

"We think there could be more acknowledgement of the positive contribution of Māori in mining. Māori have significant interests and rights in relation to the protection and management of natural resources and Māori employment in mining is much higher than the equivalent employment figure for the population as a whole. (24.6% of the mining workforce that is Māori, compared with 16.5% of the population that is Māori)

"It is important to note that nowhere is the industry seeking changes to the existing regime for mining on conservation land. We support the existing prohibitions on land identified as Schedule 4 in the Crown Minerals Act and the current case-by-case assessment of applications for mining on other parts of the conservation estate.

"We would love to see cross-party support for an enduring minerals strategy that acknowledges New Zealand’s small, but significant role in the global supply chain of the minerals the world needs. That strategy can encompass appropriate checks and balances, including high environmental standards, and justifiably boast about the environmental and community work undertaken by mining companies, encourage new people into the industry, break down the misinformation, and proudly show New Zealand’s strengths."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

