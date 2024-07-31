Rooms Online Awarded ‘Michael Friend Supplier Of The Year’ By Hospitality New Zealand Last Night

Hospitality New Zealand has awarded Amy Billaney from Rooms Online the prestigious ‘Michael Friend Supplier of the Year’, sponsored by Both Brains at their People Awards for Excellence in Christchurch last night. This accolade highlights Rooms Online’s exceptional contributions to the accommodation industry, where it has become a trusted name for revenue management services.

Since its founding, Rooms Online has earned significant recognition from moteliers, hotel owners, backpackers, holiday parks, bed & breakfasts, and luxury lodges for their dynamic pricing and promotional online strategies.

Rooms Online is renowned for its in-depth revenue management expertise and tailored insights that address the unique business needs of each client. The company works closely with its clients to enhance their online presence and increase their market share. Partnering with Hospitality New Zealand to provide services for the accommodation sector to drive revenue continues to be an important focus for the Rooms Online team.

Amy Billaney, Managing Director, comments, "We are deeply honoured to be recognised as a leading supplier in the hospitality industry. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to setting new standards of excellence and growing our impact in the industry."

Rooms Online is proud to join New Zealand’s top hospitality suppliers and is excited to help kiwi accommodation businesses drive future success.

