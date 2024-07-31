Airports Applaud Trans-Tasman Climate Talks

The NZ Airports Association says the government’s announcement of trans-Tasman cooperation on sustainable aviation fuels and green hydrogen is a critical step towards securing New Zealand’s long-term viability as a long-haul destination and export market.

New Zealand Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts announced the cooperation with their Australian counterparts, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, at the ‘2+2’ Ministerial meeting in Brisbane yesterday.

“This is a very significant announcement that paves the way for stronger government and industry engagement across the Tasman on a challenge that we need to tackle together,” NZ Airports Chief Executive Billie Moore says.

“New Zealand and Australia, as well as our Pacific partners, are dependent on aviation for our economic and social connectivity. Decarbonisation, via zero emission and low emission fuels and technology, is not a choice, but a necessity.

“Australia is well positioned to develop a large-scale sustainable aviation fuel industry. While New Zealand could establish some domestic supply, we will always be dependent on SAF imports, so we have a big stake in supporting Australia to be a successful player in the global SAF market.

“By welcoming New Zealand representatives into Australia’s Jet Zero Council, and allowing New Zealand to engage in Australia’s SAF strategy and fuel certification schemes, Ministers have laid the foundation for the development of an aligned regional approach that is squarely in New Zealand’s national interest.

“NZ Airports and our members look forward to picking up these discussions as soon as possible.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

