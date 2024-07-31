Economic Headwinds No Barrier To Award’s Entries

Judging for the sixth annual New Zealand Spirits Awards has begun at Wellington’s Wharewaka event centre today. Over twenty judges from New Zealand and Australia will sip and assess over 480 entries across two and a half days of intense appreciation.

“Given the economic headwinds buffeting us right now we’re incredibly gratified that New Zealand and international spirits producers have entered in such numbers – 485 entries compared with 426 last year,” says Spirits New Zealand’s Chief Executive, Robert Brewer.

Robert says the strength of entries is a timely reminder of the potential the local industry has as it continues to grow.

“The just released World Spirits Alliance Global Economic Contribution report (Eds – report found here) confirms that in spite of consumers drinking less, they are prepared to spend more on premium products and there is no doubt that New Zealand distillers are premium producers.

“And when you consider that globally in 2022, spirits contributed more than $US730 billion gross value added to global GDP then we are just at the start of a journey to become one of New Zealand’s top exporters,” he says.

In fact if trends continue then, globally, spirits will soon outsell wine on a volume basis.

As in previous years gin entries dominate the Awards with 192 being put in for judging. And there are 321 entries from New Zealand distillers and 163 from overseas.

