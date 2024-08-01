Scapegrace Celebrates Global Award For Single Malt Whisky

New Zealand’s Scapegrace Distilling Co. has won gold and silver at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. Image/Supplied.

New Zealand’s Scapegrace Distilling is celebrating three major medal wins at the World Whisky Masters whisky competition.

The 2024 World Whisky Masters were held overnight in London, with Scapegrace’s Single Malt Anthem Whisky awarded the prestigious gold medal, while Scapegrace’s Vanguard and Fortuna Single Malt each picked up a silver medal.

Scapegrace Co-Founder Mark Neal says the team is thrilled with the recognition.

“This is one of the world’s most highly acclaimed whisky events so to win not one, but three medals is fantastic,” said Neal.

“Our team is really pleased with the results. This is a huge win for our international reputation and again shows that Scapegrace’s range of single malt is up there with the best in the world.”

Neal says Anthem showcases the best of New Zealand, having been distilled and cut with pristine New Zealand glacial waters and made using locally grown barley.

“Anthem is a highland malt-esk whisky which is rich, elegant and subtle. One of the unique features of the products is the inclusion of Manuka smoked malt, from New Zealand’s native Manuka plants, which is used instead of peat.

“The smokiness we get from Manuka is complex and dry, with eucalyptus, menthol and forest floor style notes. These intricacies help to bring a lighter and more versatile smoke to our whisky that also lets the cereal from our new make shine in a balanced profile.”

“We are super proud of our unique, distinct manuka style and we’re proud to be leading the way in new world whisky from New Zealand.”

The World Whiskey Masters is recognised as the world's most highly regarded spirits blind-tasting competition globally.

The success continues a proud international award-winning legacy for the Central Otago distillery. In 2018 Scapegrace Gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition.

The award caps a big few months for Scapegrace, with the brand recently landing a major distribution deal with leading UK supermarket chain Waitrose. Scapegrace has also recently partnered with Air New Zealand, with both Scapegrace and Rogue Society spirits served both inflight and in airline lounges.

About Scapegrace Distilling Co.

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal, alongside Richard Bourke.

The Scapegrace brand is in 43 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018. The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle in the world alongside the new Tanqueray 10 design at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Scapegrace is currently building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs. Shop Scapegrace here.

