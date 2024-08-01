The New Age Of Sign-making

At the heart of modern sign-making company Big Ideas, stands Director Ross Hall, an industry veteran since starting an apprenticeship with a paintbrush in hand. He reflects on the transformative journey that has reshaped the world of signmaking.

“I learned the industry through paint and a brush”, Ross reminisces, recalling his early days as an apprentice. Back then, signmaking was a meticulous craft. Skilled artists were commissioned to hand paint signs during his earlier years in the industry. “There would be four guys, working on a sign over a few days.” Today, the landscape has transformed dramatically. “It’s sped up the process tenfold,” Ross says, reflecting on the impact of new technology on efficiency, productivity, and dynamic career opportunities.

Big Ideas has embraced this transformation by integrating cutting-edge technologies once considered futuristic. Their workshop buzzes with activity, from laser cutters crafting intricate acrylic shapes to CNC machines sculpting metal and vinyl with precision. Ross proudly notes the evolution of these technologies from 'state-of-the-art' to everyday tools.

Beyond productivity, Big Ideas nurtures a culture of innovation where creativity thrives. Ross describes their workspace as similar to Disneyland, filled with iconic neon signs and bespoke creations that highlight their dedication and craftsmanship. Transparency is key; their client meeting room features glass walls that provide a panoramic view of the workshop, where every sign tells a story of creativity and expertise.

“If you put the time into making your staff feel valued and integral to your business, they’ll stick around and do exactly that,” says Ross. His approach to leadership emphasises empowering his team through upskilling and support. Ross advises employers looking to future-proof their business and upskill their workforce: “Do as much as you can. It all comes back to building good relationships.”

A cornerstone of their strategy is upskilling. Big Ideas works with Competenz as a trusted partner in industry training. Apprentices have a dedicated Competenz training advisor to guide them through three to four years of training. “I have more time to focus on leadership and ensure the business is well-supported,” says Ross. Competenz offers qualifications that are created with industry input, ensuring content is current and meets the evolving needs of the signmaking industry.

Competenz Training Advisor Grant Alsop highlights, “Big Ideas is dedicated to equipping their team with the essential skills and knowledge to establish a solid foundation for their careers.” With new technology and methods in the industry, Grant stresses the significance of upskilling the workforce with the right tools. He emphasises the importance of industry collaboration, “We rely on industry to guide the development of training programmes to ensure they meet the needs of the sign-making sector,” Grant says.

Apprenticeships are a transformative experience for an individual, building confidence and technical knowledge. “Having trained so many of my staff over the years, the confidence from a qualification keeps a business functioning like a well-oiled machine,” Ross reflects, highlighting how professional growth can fuel both personal and professional growth.

Ross envisions a vibrant future for signmaking, driven by technology. The industry needs a skilled workforce ready to meet client needs. For newcomers, there’s a wealth of opportunities, from design to printing to fabrication, with each facet of signmaking working together harmoniously. A recent project for the Emirates Team New Zealand at America’s Cup showcases their ability to integrate diverse talents to handle complex designs.

Big Ideas continues to redefine the boundaries of signmaking as the industry is continuously evolving. Ross emphasises the importance of maximising team potential through upskilling and fostering a culture of creativity, “if they’ve got the passion for it, and the willingness to learn, give them the chance.”

In an ever-changing industry where art meets technology,

Big Ideas

stands as a shining example, showcasing the potential of innovation and creativity through on-the-job learning.

