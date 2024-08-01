Concerns For Public Broadcasting As TVNZ Propose More Changes

Workers at TVNZ have today been notified about an upcoming change process at TVNZ which union members are worried could lead to further job losses as the state-owned broadcaster.

Management have initiated this process with the claim they need to increase their annual earnings by $30m, by either increasing revenue or reducing costs.

Earlier this year, TVNZ cancelled significant news and current affairs offerings as a cost-saving measure. E tū Negotiation Specialist Michael wood says today’s development demonstrates a worrying trend at TVNZ.

“E tū members at TVNZ and across media have been campaigning hard to ‘Save our Stories’ so that New Zealanders continue to have access to media that informs and holds power to account,” Michael says.

“As such we are concerned that TVNZ is looking into further significant changes that could lead to even larger cuts than we have already seen.

“The good news is that because union members at TVNZ have successfully campaigned on this issue, and defended their rights in the Employment Court, there is now a proper process in place to have union members at the table and involved in discussion about possible change at a much earlier stage.

“We will be taking this process seriously. An ongoing move towards a digital future at TVNZ is a reality, however we will fight hard to ensure that as this change happens, TVNZ fulfils its obligations to New Zealanders by ensuring that it produces high quality content, by skilled and experienced media workers. TVNZ, and the Government as the sole shareholder, cannot and must not use this process to walk away from news and current affairs, and telling the stories that matter to New Zealand.”

Michael says that further cuts at TVNZ demonstrate the need for rapid Government intervention to save our media landscape.

“Decent journalism is an absolute necessity in a well-functioning democracy. That’s why TVNZ needs to be supported as a public broadcaster.

“It makes no sense to allow such a crucial tool for information and accountability to gradually wither away as the traditional commercial model for media becomes less financially sustainable in the digital age.

“TVNZ, and the wider media landscape, must be supported by the Government to thrive – and we should all be gravely concerned about a future where purely commercial interests dictate the way we conduct our public discourse.”

