NEWMARKET. Magazine Captivates Domestic Tourists With Bold Print Media Strategy

Newmarket 1st August 2024 – In an age where digital marketing is the norm and the value of traditional media has never been more questioned, Newmarket Business Association’s (NBA’s) luxury print publication, NEWMARKET. magazine is defying the odds and successfully capturing the attention of domestic tourists across New Zealand.

As one of Auckland’s leading shopping districts, Newmarket is positioning itself as the must-visit shopping destination in New Zealand. With the goal to draw in more domestic tourists, the NBA is doubling down on print media - an unconventional approach in a time when most have placed print on the back burner. This unique strategy is proving effective, with significant expansion and popularity surrounding its latest Spring issue.

Since its inception nine years ago, NEWMARKET. magazine has secured its place among New Zealand’s most widely distributed lifestyle magazines. Boasting a higher print run than the most recognised Kiwi lifestyle magazines, NEWMARKET. magazine’s Spring issue has ramped up its print to 50,000 issues.

Published in-house by the NBA and printed by Webstar, the magazine is delivered to the doorsteps of some of the highest ranked electorates for income and home ownership in New Zealand (household income above $150K). Now, it’s expanding its distribution to major centres around the country – including Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin. This strategic expansion ensures its reach is both wide and impactful. Additionally, a nationwide subscription service, available for only $25 for three issues, further broadens its reach.

The expansion follows a surge in interest from consumers and businesses alike. Many businesses have successfully leveraged the magazine to market their products and services locally, reporting increased footfall and inquiries as a result. Readership has grown exponentially from 5,000 readers in 2015 to over 180,000 today.

The exponential growth of the magazine has seen it transform from a modest 28-page monthly publication into a Vogue-esque, seasonal 92-page showcase of premium fashion, featuring the best of local and international brands, alongside beauty, travel, home, dining and insightful articles from key opinion leaders and top business minds.

Mark Knoff-Thomas, Chief Executive, NBA, emphasises the magazine’s unique role in promoting Newmarket and attracting domestic tourists.

“We’re really focused on showing domestic tourists that Newmarket is a must-visit spot. By putting out top-notch editorial content and stunning visuals, we’re showcasing the best that luxury and design in New Zealand has to offer - promoting the precinct has just been an amazing plus. From our high fashion editorial shoots, to thought-provoking opinion pieces by leading CEOs, and there’s even content for pets, it’s all about offering something engaging for everyone and, in doing so, supporting our local businesses.”

“Our nationwide expansion is a testament to the fact that Kiwis still crave high-quality, entertaining media that appeals to their interests, despite the widespread desire for short-form digital content,” he says.

By placing increased emphasis on design and creative input, the NBA ensures NEWMARKET. magazine is visually stunning and engaging, aiming for people’s experience to be more akin to a leisurely Sunday perusal over coffee, rather than a quick skim in a waiting room.

“The magazine has attracted attention from both local and international brands and businesses, and its strong offerings have cemented Newmarket as the premier precinct for retail, hospitality and art, with a strong undercurrent of heritage and supporting local,” adds Knoff-Thomas.

“Print certainly isn't dead, and we’re proud to play a small part in that ongoing media battle” he adds.

NEWMARKET. Magazine’s Spring issue is out on August 13th, 2024.

© Scoop Media

