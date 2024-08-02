ZIWI Crowned Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter Of The Year 2024

New Zealand’s largest pet food manufacturer, ZIWI, has been crowned Exporter of the Year at the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards.

ZIWI picked up the supreme honour last night (August 1 st) in front of a sell-out crowd in Hastings at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Judges praised ZIWI as a global success story, recognising their contributions from Hawke’s Bay to the world. The company exports to 35 countries and employs 450 staff.

Like so many Hawke’s Bay businesses, ZIWI had to rebuild their 12,500 square metre plant after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, a $100m plus investment. It hasn’t stifled their innovation, with judges recognising the company’s mastery of complex production techniques.

"They spearhead world leading research into the linkage between pet food and animal health," said the judges.

"From product, to packaging, to marketing and reaching customers around the globe, ZIWI impressed across all levels of a business."

The Napier company also won the T&G Global Best Established Business Award.

Last night’s ceremony at Toitoi marked the 10 th anniversary of the awards, attracting a record crowd.

Trade Minister Todd McClay opened the event, while ASB Head of International Trade Mike Atkins presented ZIWI with the overall award.

"We are extremely proud to have reached ten years of celebrating some of the country’s most innovative and inspiring companies and the achievements of the Hawke’s Bay export sector," said Atkins.

"It was particularly inspiring to see the level of innovation being adopted by many exporters, including some world firsts. Congratulations to all this year’s finalists and award winners - the region should be proud of these amazing achievements."

The awards celebrate exporting excellence across Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, recognising the achievements of local businesses whose accomplishments stretch across the globe.

Export NZ Hawke’s Bay Regional Manager Amanda Liddle said: "After 10 years of the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards, we continue to have outstanding finalists and winners. We are also fortunate to have the support of our wonderful sponsors, many of whom have been with us from the beginning.

"We are also delighted by the high calibre of judges, who also return each year. We are grateful for their time - a huge amount of work and preparation goes in ahead of the awards evening to make sure exporters receive the recognition they deserve.

"Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne boast a huge range of export talent and, as ever, it was incredibly difficult to determine who should win each award. My congratulations to all the winners."

The awards also recognised two individuals and one organisation for their work behind the scenes. The Napier Port Unsung Heroes Award went to Stu Hutchinson, Factory Manager for New Zealand Frost Fans, and Kay Willan, RSE Manager for FreshCo.

In a first for this award, the New Zealand Defence Force was also named an Unsung Hero, recognised for their outstanding contribution to the region during Cyclone Gabrielle. Major Timothy Cocks and Warrant Officer 2nd Class George Alexander accepted the award on behalf of NZDF.

A full list of winners and the judges’ comments is available below.

- 2024 ASB Hawke’s Bay Exporter of the Year : ZIWI

- ContainerCo Best Emerging Exporter Award: Rare New Zealand T&G Global Best Established Business Award: ZIWI

- Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award: Taylor Corporation

- Newstalk ZB / Hawke’s Bay Today Excellence in Sustainability: Kiwi Crunch

- Judges’ Choice Award: FrostBoss®, NZ Frost Fans

- Unsung Heroes Award: Stu Hutchinson, NZ Frost Fans; Kay Willan, Freshco; NZ Defence Force

Judges' comments

ASB Hawke’s Bay Exporter of the Year Award: ZIWI

T&G Global Best Established Business Award: ZIWI

Judges’ comments: "It was highly competitive to judge but ZIWI is a global success story operating right here from Hawke’s Bay. As New Zealand’s largest pet food manufacturer, exporting to 35 countries and with a workforce of 450 staff, ZIWI has established a large footprint and developed a strong supplier ecosystem in Hawke’s Bay.

Like many entrants, they had to build their plant again after the cyclone, and with an extraordinary effort got it up and running in record time. ZIWI displays innovation in products with a multi stage methodology, mastering complex production challenges around air-dried, and also steam and air-dried new products.

They spearhead world leading research into the linkage between pet food and animal health, and a world class operational model to manage their exceptional growth. From product, to packaging, to marketing and reaching customers around the globe, ZIWI impressed across all levels of a business."

ContainerCo Best Emerging Exporter Award: Rare New Zealand

Judges’ comments: "In a challenging sector, RARE New Zealand are finding ways to win. Living by their motto "Exceptional by Nature", RARE exports to a range of global markets, and enjoying annual growth rates of over 200%. In a sector that has had it’s challenges in recent times, RARE has found ways to find and connect to customers to drive exceptional growth of product and brand. Handling this success in a structured and pragmatic also impressed the judges.

Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence in Innovation Award: Taylor Corporation

Judges’ comments: "Winner Taylor Corporation is multi-generational family business, with beginnings tracing back to the 1800s, who passionately believe in their product and their people. Every part of the Taylor Corp operation showed innovation - from on-orchard practices, through to packhouse design, and market growth strategies, innovation is at the heart of everything Taylor Corp do.

Newstalk ZB/Hawke’s Bay Today Excellence in Sustainability Award: Kiwi Crunch

Judges comments: Illustrating that a number of small steps can add up to significant impact, Kiwi Crunch have removed almost 2 million plastic carton liners from the environment, reduced spray impact and carbon emissions through the use of drone technology and moved to paper-based fruit labels. Their exceptional record with RSE workers also show social good is forefront for them, alongside their permanent staff of 170. They are constantly looking at ways to continue this journey of sustainability, with an innovative and pragmatic lens to ensure it is sustainable in every sense of the word.

Napier Port Unsung Heroes Award: Stu Hutchinson, New Zealand Frost Fans; Kay Willan, FreshCo; NZ Defence Force

Judges’ Choice Award: FrostBoss®, New Zealand Frost Fans

Judges’ comments: "NZ Frost Fans has designed its new manufacturing facility with deep thought for the wellbeing of their staff, while also delivering increased efficiency and quality for their customers. Worker wellbeing, safety and engagement was a driver for their investment in new facilities, and through achieving this they achieve quality and scale of their product. It was refreshing to see such investment deliver for both the worker and the company. They displayed a great combination of innovation and care for people."

