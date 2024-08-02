Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Du Val Group Placed Into Interim Receivership By High Court

Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The High Court has placed Du Val Capital Partners Limited, together with a number of entities within the Du Val Group, into interim receivership, at the request of the Financial Markets Authority – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.  The interim receivership orders were also made in respect of Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke.

Interim Receivers are generally appointed to seek clarity around the financial position of a company or group of companies. John Howard Ross Fisk, Stephen Robert White and Lara Maree Bennett, licensed insolvency practitioners of PwC New Zealand have been appointed interim receivers of the Group. PwC New Zealand is to provide an interim report to the Court within ten working days or such other period as the Court allows.

The Court also approved the FMA’s request for asset preservation orders. The orders were requested to support the FMA’s active investigation into Du Val Group. The FMA will not provide further comment at this time.

The FMA understands currently there are approximately 120 investors in the Du Val entities, which were marketed as wholesale investments.

Du Val investors with questions on the interim receivership process should contact PwC New Zealand nz_duval@pwc.com

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 