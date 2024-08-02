NAC Announces Collaboration With Infinitus Aero For Introduction Of E22 Spark Electric Aircraft Into Its Training Fleet

(Photo/Supplied)

Nelson Aviation College is proud to announce its commitment to the introduction of the E22 Spark Electric Aircraft into its training fleet. This strategic move marks a significant step towards sustainable aviation training and underscores the College's commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in the aviation industry.

The electric aircraft, which are being developed by Infinitus Aero, a leader in cutting-edge aviation technology, promise to revolutionise pilot training with their eco-friendly design and advanced capabilities. These aircraft will feature zero-emission electric propulsion systems, reducing the carbon and noise footprint of flight training and operational costs associated with traditional fuel-based aircraft. “We are thrilled to partner with Infinitus Aero to evaluate the introduction of the E22 Spark electric aircraft to complement our existing training fleet,” said Giles Witney, CEO of Nelson Aviation College. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible, high-quality aviation education, while also taking proactive steps to protect our environment and the community. Our students will benefit from training on the latest technology, preparing them for the future of aviation.”

The addition of electric aircraft to Nelson Aviation College’s fleet will not only enhance the learning experience for students, but also position the College as a leader in sustainable aviation education. This forward-thinking approach will help to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible practices within the aviation industry.

Infinitus Aero’s CEO, Michael Monck, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. “Nelson Aviation College is an Air New Zealand Preferred Flight Training Organisation, known for its excellence in aviation training. We are excited to see our electric aircraft contribute to their mission and to play a part in shaping the next generation of pilots who are environmentally conscious and technologically adept.”

Delivery of the first electric aircraft is anticipated to begin in 2026.

