TVNZ’s $1.5M Rebrand A Smokescreen For Poor Performance And Declining Trust

Friday, 2 August 2024, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that TVNZ spent $1.5 million on rebranding their online streaming service from TVNZ OnDemand to TVNZ+.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, says:

“This extravagant expenditure comes at a time when TVNZ is plagued by poor management, declining revenue, and a growing mistrust among viewers. It is time to reconsider the future of TVNZ.

“Taxpayers would be right to question whether TVNZ’s rebrand is actually a commercially prudent decision or if it is merely a smokescreen, diverting attention from its deeper issues.

“Only two of it’s top 10 streamed shows on TVNZ+ in June were local content. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify state ownership, it’d be far better to sell and put the money to better use such as paying down our eye-watering debt.”

