MWNZ Calls For ANZ NZ Chairman To Step Aside During Investigation Into Manipulation Of Interest Rates By ANZ

MWNZ has called for the Chair of ANZ NZ , who is also an ANZ Australia board member to step aside to remove conflicts of interest during a serious regulatory investigation into interest rate manipulation

ASIC ( Australian Securities Investment Commission )is now escalating its investigation into possible interest rate manipulation during Government Bond deals , and the NZ Commerce Commission has announced it will investigate whether this has impacted NZ consumers .

Best practise governance from the ANZ would facilitate an independent enquiry and board members stepping aside.- this has not happened .

MWNZ is consulting major shareholders of the ANZ to resolve this ESG matter in accordance with best practise and we would hope that the ANZ resolves this serious conflict soon.

